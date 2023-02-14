The Yachting Malta BSC International Regatta offered another challenging day for hosts Birzebbugia Sailing Club on the final day of the regatta, as weather conditions continued to make things difficult for the race committee led by Miguel Amaral.

The sea state outside the harbour was similar to that of the previous days.

Patchy wind conditions, with approximately just two knots of wind, made it a waiting game for all fleets.

A small sign of improved conditions was experienced later in the morning, but the hope of a race was short-lived as wind was back down to two knots.

It was only early in the afternoon that the fleets were able to launch and compete in one final race in Xrobb L-Għaġin.

In the Optimist class, Danyil Mykhailichenko, Birżebbugia Sailing Club, pipped Sunday’s Senior Class leader Erik Scheidt to the win with just a one-point advantage over the Lithuanian, who until Sunday had a three-point lead over the Ukrainian.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...