Although still in its infancy, having been incepted in 2021, the Yachting Malta BSC International Regatta is growing from strength to strength as can be seen from the level of sailors who will be racing this week.

The four-day regatta will start tomorrow and end on Sunday, with the host club, Birżebbuġa looking forward to welcoming approximately 120 sailors representing eight nations.

The Maltese national sailing team will also be competing in this ranking event, which will also serve as an excellent opportunity to hone their skills in preparation for the forthcoming Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta in June.

Amongst the international sailors present in the Optimist Fleet, are top-ranked Dutch sailor Ole Jagers, Ukrainian Daniel Mikhailichenko, who placed fourth in the Optimist World Championships last year, and Lithuania’s Erik Scheidt, who finished seventh in the Optimist Worlds.

