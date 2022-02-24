The second edition of the Yachting Malta BSC International Regatta was not short of challenges for the Race Officers Bojan Gale (ILCA) and Miguel Amaral (Optimist) who had to contend with very difficult weather conditions.

The regatta, which welcomed 115 sailors representing eight nations was faced with a general lack of wind throughout the four days.

With conditions ranging from 0-5 knots, this resulted in a major headache for the race committee who made use of both offshore courses to find the best spot each day with just about enough wind to race.

In the end, the fleet was able to compete in a total of five races, with the majority of racing taking place on the second day.

The Optimist fleet was the largest fleet taking part, with 27 sailors competing in the Novice Class and 59 sailors taking part in the Open category.

