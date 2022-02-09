The second edition of the Yachting Malta BSC International Regatta, hosted by Birżebbuga Sailing Club Freeport will take place in Birżebbugia between Thursday and Sunday.

This annual regatta, which took place for the first time last year will be welcoming 114 sailors from seven countries including Bulgaria, Latvia, Russia, Turkey, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The latter two countries will be fielding their National Optimist teams, meaning that the level of competition will be of a high level.

All local Sailing clubs – Birżebbuġa Sailing Club Freeport, Malta Young Sailors Club, Royal Malta Yacht Club and Vikings Sailing Club – have already submitted their entries.

