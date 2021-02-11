As of this year, Birżebbuga Sailing Club Freeport is organising the Yachting Malta BSC regatta.

This is an international regatta that is going to be organised yearly in the second half of February, this year the days being February 13, 14 and 15.

For the 2021 regatta, the international participation is by invitation Yachting Malta BSC regatta 2021 to be held this weekendonly, due to current restrictions. The event is expected to attract a high-level fleet in the Optimist, Laser and Feva categories.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta