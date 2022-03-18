Malta is set to host one of the regattas in the EurILCA Master Series, sponsored by Yachting Malta from Friday until Sunday.

The event is held under the auspices of the Malta Sailing Federation and in conjunction with the Malta ILCA Class Association.

The EurILCA Masters Series is a number of regattas run throughout the year in some of the most prestigious sailing venues in Europe. The competition is open to sailors aged over the age of 35 across all rigs (ILCA 7, ILCA 6 and ILCA 4).

Malta is expecting to host around 40 sailors.

Four Maltese sailors, amongst whom is former Olympian Mario Aquilina, will join the rest of the fleet which have representatives from Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Norway Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States of America.

