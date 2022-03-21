The Yachting Malta EurILCA Masters regatta came to an end early on Sunday afternoon when the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 fleets raced two and three races respectively, making a total of five races for each Class over the two days.

With a North East going straight into Marsamxett Harbour, conditions overall were markedly better than those experienced on Friday, though temperatures were colder today.

Being inside the harbour, the swell was moderate and the wind was relatively stable, gusting around 16 to 19 knots for the duration of the first set of races.

Racing started with the ILCA 7 Class which managed three races, making up for the missed race on Friday afternoon. The class raced two laps of a windward/leeward course, finishing in under 25 minutes.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta