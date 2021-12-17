Yachting Malta has renewed its backing for the Euromed International Regatta, hosted by Malta Young Sailors, joining forces with main sponsor Mapfre Insurance.

Yachting Malta’s support has been forthcoming since 2016, when it first supported this international sailing event.

In 2020, the regatta was a muted affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic which meant that there was no international participation. Nevertheless, it was still a highly-competitive affair showing that it still had not lost its appeal to local sailors.

This year, the international aspect returns and the regatta is set to welcome approximately 150 sailors from Europe but also from Canada.

