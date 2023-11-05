Yachting Malta has continued its work towards bringing inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with disabilities as could be seen in several initiatives that the body engaged with in recent months. These were directed to encourage the take up of sailing by persons with a disability.

Initiatives around Yachting Malta’s sailing for all kick-started in October 2021, when Yachting Malta supported the entry of Gianluca Aquilina, a parasailor for the Hansa World Championships in Palermo, Italy.

This initial spark, a dream of former Yachting Malta chairman John Huber, was further ignited in May 2022 when Yachting Malta purchased the first three Hansa 303 boats.

These boats, which eventually became four, are a World Sailing recognised Class and all local sailing clubs are in possession of one. The purchase of these boats was also possible due to the contribution of Frank Salt Real Estate, Agora Foundation, and Transport Malta.

