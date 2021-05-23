Yamaha has introduced a stylish and retro-inspired motorcycle – the XSR125.

Sitting alongside the MT-125 and R125 in the firm’s range of 125cc motorcycles, the new XSR125 features a range of throwback styling touches such as a long, flat seat, rounded fuel tank and distinctive decals.

It’s powered by a four-valve 125cc engine that meets the latest Euro 5 emissions standards. Kicking out 15bhp, the unit utilises Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation, which allows the engine to produce a good amount of torque at a slower pace while also ensuring decent performance at higher speeds. This means that the bike is easy to ride both around town and on the motorway, too.

