Yamaha has brought a slice of retro style to the 125cc segment with its new XSR125 Legacy.

It uses the same chassis and architecture as the regular XSR125, but has been ‘influenced by some of Yamaha’s most iconic designs from the 60s, 70s and 80s’. Styling touches include lightweight spoked wheels finished in gold, which contrast the all-black bodywork. These wheels are also shod in Metzeler Karoo tyres, which have a block pattern with a more heritage-inspired look.

But there are also new graphics that use gold and silver pinstripes applied across the fuel tank. There are extra gold-coloured graphics on the side panels, too. Elsewhere, the Legacy benefits from a two-piece aluminium muffler cover, while a range of aluminium brackets and fittings are used across the bike.

