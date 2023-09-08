Lamine Yamal became Spain’s youngest ever player and goalscorer as La Roja thrashed Georgia 7-1 on Friday to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.

Defeat by leaders Scotland in their second game left Spain fourth in Group A but they climbed up to second with a big win in Tbilisi, inspired by an Alvaro Morata hat-trick.

However despite the Atletico Madrid forward’s treble, the game will be remembered for Yamal’s superb first appearance for his country at 16 years and 57 days old.

The Barcelona teenager came on from the bench with Nico Williams after 43 minutes to replace Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo, who had both suffered knocks, with Spain 4-0 up and cruising.

Yamal finished lethally in the 74th minute to send Spain 7-1 up after Williams found him with a cut-back.

