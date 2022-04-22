Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita became the first woman to referee an Asian Champions League match when Australia’s Melbourne City played South Korean side Jeonnam Dragons in the group stages.

Yamashita managed the tie in Asia’s premier men’s club competition with the support of assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi. All three are women from Japan.

“Their selection reinforces the (Asian Football Confederation’s) commitment to strengthen and develop the women’s game at all levels,” said the governing body.

