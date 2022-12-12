Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao has become the latest Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour amid an ongoing investigation into match-fixing, the sport’s governing body announced Monday.

The Chinese world number 16, has been banned from attending or competing at events with immediate effect as the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association continues to look into allegations matches were manipulated for gambling purposes.

Last week, five other Chinese players – Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu – were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, with compatriot Liang Wenbo banned in October.

“WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Yan Bingtao from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect,” said a statement issued Monday.

Click here for full story