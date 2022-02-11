Yan Wengang won China’s first-ever medal in a Winter Olympics sliding event Friday as Germany continued their domination of the high-speed disciplines with Christopher Grotheer winning the men’s skeleton gold.

German racers had won all four luge events at the Beijing Games and Grotheer extended their winning streak to the men’s skeleton with a best combined time of four minutes, 01.01seconds.

“It’s unbelieveable, I am so proud,” said Grotheer.

