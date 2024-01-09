Malta international midfielder Yannick Yankam bid farewell to Birkirkara FC ahead of his move to Lexington FC after the American made it official that they had secured the services of the talented player.

The Times of Malta revealed that Yankam was heading to the US club after agreeing terms on a two-year deal to end his four-and-half spell at the club.

In a statement issued by the 24-year-old midfielder minutes after Lexington’s announcement, Yankam has paid tribute to his now former club Birkirkara and their passionate fans.

“Thank you Birkirkara FC for the last 4 ½ years. Birkirkara Ultras thank you for embracing me and making me one of your own from the beginning, It was an honour to be part of the story of this historic club and will forever cherish the unforgettable memories we lived and fought through together,” Yankam said in a statement.

