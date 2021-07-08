BIRKIRKARA 1

Yankam 13

LA FIORITA 0

Birkirkara

D. Fernandes, E. Pepe, Y. Yankam, L. Montebello, R. Briffa, K. Zammit, F. Falcone, R. Scicluna (58 D. Venancio), C. Attard, O. Carniello, J. Bezzina (64 C. Bonanni).

La Fiorita

G. Vivan, A. Brighi, I. Pedrelli, M. Prandelli, S. Errico (77 R. Zulli), A. Grandoni, D. Rinaldi (64 S. Loiodice), M. Gasperoni (6 R. Lago), A. Amati (64 T. Guidi), M. Mularoni (77 G Bardeggia).

Referee Nikolas Neokleous (Cyprus).

Yellow cards Montebello, Amati, Scicluna, Briffa, Rinaldi.

Birkirkara seized the advantage in their UEFA Conference League tie against La Fiorita, of San Marino, as a Yannik Yankam goal earned them a 1-0 win at the Centenary Stadium.

The Stripes will surely feel that they could have secured a more pronounced victory, particularly given their territorial dominance throughout the 90 minutes.

However, the Birkirkara players are still well short of their full match sharpness, given that they were playing their first competitive match in four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stripes will now look forward to next week’s second leg where they will hope they can avoid defeat to secure their place in the second qualifying round.

