New York Yankees star centerfielder Aaron Judge smashed his 58th home run of the season on Sunday, moving closer to an iconic Major League Baseball record.

Judge’s homer stretched his MLB season lead and edged him three shy of the 61-year-old American League record of 61 homers in a season set by former Yankee Roger Maris.

Judge smacked a fly ball over the right-centerfield wall with one out in the third inning off Milwaukee right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander, a 414-foot blast to pull the Yankees within 4-2.

