Yannick Yankam is set to continue his career in the United States after he agreed to join Lexington SC from Premier League side Birkirkara FC.

The 26-year-old box to box midfielder has enjoyed an excellent year at Birkirkara FC as he not only managed to play a starring role for the Stripes to help place second in the Premier League but win the FA Trophy but also managed to establish himself with the national team.

Sources close to the player told the Times of Malta that Yankam’s performances with the national team during the Euro 2024 qualifiers have been a prime reason behind Lexington’s interest in the player.

The former Qormi midfielder had a dream debut with the national team when he scored in the team’s 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia in Skopje.

Yankam had signed a new three-year deal with Birkirkara FC last summer but had always harboured plans to play away from our shores.

