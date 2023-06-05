Birkirkara FA have announced that they have successfully concluded negotiations with defender Enrico Pepe and Yannick Yankam to sign new contracts.

Pepe and Yankam have been an integral part of the Birkirkara squad over the years, and last season they played a pivotal role as the team placed second in the Premier League standings and then went on to win the FA Trophy.

Pepe, the Malta international defender, agreed terms to extend his stay with Birkirkara for another season.

“Birkirkara FC is delighted to officially announce the contract extension of the club's captain, Enrico Pepe,” the club said in a statement.

“The Maltese National Team defender has proven himself to be an integral asset both on and off the field. His unwavering dedication to this club exemplifies the profound connection he has developed with the club and its passionate supporters.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt