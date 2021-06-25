Weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens’ name has been added to the list of athletes representing Malta in the forthcoming XXXII Games of the Olympiad in Tokyo.

Zammit Stevens will compete in the 64kg category.

The Maltese lifter, a recipient of an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for the past three years, has been competing at international level since 2015, including the European Championships as well as the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Zammit Stevens will be the first Maltese female weightlifter to compete in the Olympic Games.

