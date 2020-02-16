We all remember Liverpool’s thrilling 4-0 victory over Barcelona in last season’s Champions League semi-final, don’t we?

It was one of the most extraordinary comebacks in the competition’s history as Jurgen Klopp’s team overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit to reach the final, which they then went on to win.

That semi was a superb game, obviously more so from a Liverpool perspective than a Barcelona one, and a result well worthy of a little celebration by fans and players alike.

Well, fast forward exactly nine months and we have the news that not just one, but two of the players on the pitch that night have welcomed new additions to their family last week – Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson.

I imagine all the Liverpool players let their hair down after the final whistle, but it would appear these two in particular celebrated, ahem, long and hard. Well good for them, certainly more rewarding than getting a commemorative tattoo.

Unless, of course, these births had nothing to do with the Barcelona game but were specifically timed to coincide with the winter break.

Maybe Klopp is running some sort of strict reproduction policy that only allows players to get their partners pregnant if the births won’t disrupt the season.

“Winter break is in nine months, lads, so get yourselves off home for an early night!”

Although I wrote this piece to be entirely light-hearted, it would actually be interesting to see if there is a pattern to when footballers’ children are born.

Are there peaks nine months after major positive results, for example, and troughs nine months after bad games?

If that’s the case there is probably going to be a baby boom around the Liverpool squad over the next year or so.

The Manchester United creche, however, is going to be a ghost town…

Give them a break

As expected, it didn’t take too long for the first negative story around the winter break to surface.

Four of Brighton and Hove Albion’s players, whose team is on a training break in Spain, were filmed in a local bar partying, having fun and, interestingly, inhaling something from balloons.

Personally I am struggling to see the problem with that.

Surely the whole point of a winter break is to give the players the opportunity to let their hair down, relax, and, in Brighton’s case, get away from the stress of their relegation fight.

There was a time when this sort of behaviour – maybe apart from the balloons – was pretty much run-of-the-mill for footballers. They would play on a Saturday, head down to the pub and not stop drinking until they reported back for training a few days later.

Those days are gone, admittedly, and it is all about nutrition, training and fitness these days. You are more likely to find a modern footballer in a health bar sipping a smoothie than down his local, necking pints.

But once in a while, giving the players the opportunity to go a bit crazy has got to be good for morale and for team spirit.

In fact, the only thing about this story that would bother me, were I a Brighton fan, is that there were only four members of the squad getting frisky.

I would have been much happier if every player had been there – and the manager too – with a cocktail in one hand and a bunch of balloons in the other.

Stop being so sensitive

Premiership referee Jon Moss has come under fire for giving Bournemouth’s players some verbals during their match with Sheffield United the other week.

Apparently, Moss made one or two disparaging and sarcastic comments to some of Bourne­mouth players during the game, leading to midfielder Dan Gosling demanding a public apology.

Give me a break.

Referees are subjected to all sorts of abuse during games, plenty of it from the terraces but a huge amount from the players as well. Why shouldn’t they be able to answer back when a player questions their ability to referee?

Gosling and his pals need to man up a bit and stop being snowflakes.

Leeds faltering again…

As a Sheffield United fan I am not supposed to like our Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. At least that’s what it says in the handbook.

However, against my better judgement, I have to confess to having a soft spot for the team from Elland Road. So much so, in fact, that I actually want to see them back in the top-flight, which is where a club of their stature and tradition should be.

That they were able to appoint a manager of Marcelo Bielsa’s experience is testament to their size and pulling power. There is no way he would have agreed to join a small club or one that didn’t match his long-term ambitions.

Yet it hasn’t quite happened for Bielsa yet. Last season they looked odds-on to gain promotion as runaway leaders but fell away after Christmas and ended up succumbing to the play-off lottery.

And, unfortunately for Leeds fans, it looks like the same thing might be about to happen this season. After a strong start when it looked like they might walk the league, things have started to go wrong.

In fact, so bad has their form been since the turn of the year that they would be pretty near the bottom of the table if the season had started on January 1.

Some are suggesting that Bielsa gets his teams to play with such intensity that they start to run out of steam at the turn of the year. Which may be the case. However, they are still in with a good shout this year and are sitting second at the time of writing.

Should they miss out again that will surely be the end of the Bielsa Yorkshire story. And I can’t help feeling that would be disappointing for English football as a whole.

