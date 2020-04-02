Yeast is the top item that is out of stock across Malta as people are choosing to make their own dough rather than buy readymade bread or pizza – meanwhile connecting to an age-old tradition.

“The demand is much higher than the supply at the moment. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are staying home wanting to experiment and make things themselves while at the same time save money,” says Mark Borg co-owner of Tower supermarket and the Valyou chain.

A representative from another large supermarket, who preferred not to be named, said that local suppliers had run out of yeast so the company was now importing it directly.

“Yeast is in high demand at the moment. It’s the only thing we’re really having problems with,” he said

Edwin Mangion from Emanuel’s Bakery in Qormi said people were not finding yeast in shops so they were asking him for some.

“People keep coming for yeast and flour. They are trying to make bread at home. Nowadays they can find all the guidance they need on social media… My tip to them is to give it time: knead the dough a lot and allow a lot of time to rise,” he said adding that thankfully his business was not suffering from the situation.

Meanwhile baker Gordon Micallef, from The Old Bakery in Qormi, said that his supplier was ensuring he did not run out of yeast. He said that while he lost some business supplying products to outlets that were forced to close down – as part of coronavirus containment measures - his shop was still doing well with people asking for bread deliveries.

“Yes I have heard that people are making bread and that yeast is out of stock,” he said.

Over the past weeks many people have been sharing bread recipes and posting images of their first attempt at making homemade bread on social media. While some flaunt mouthwatering results others, confess that it’s not as easy to get it right the first time round.

One man wrote that with his first attempt at bread making he made hobz biz-zejt but it “was not as good as the real thing… but still very nice.”

But one woman wrote described her bread-baking attempt as a "total failure".

"In my defence the yeast had expired and the store shelves did not have a single pack left.”

People are attempting bread baking to keep themselves busy at home, with varying degrees of success. Photo: Facebook