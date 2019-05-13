Yellow, the local digital first company has acquired the Instagram Channel LoveMalta, which boasts of 147,000 followers, making it the largest Instagram account focusing on Malta and all it has to offer.

The acquisition is part of Yellow’s transformation into a totally digital company, which is helping its customers to grow online through its platform www.yellow.com.mt, which is accessed by over 10,000 visitors a day. In this space, Yellow is also offering an array of services focused on supporting businesses such as web presence, Instagram account management, SEO, paid search campaigns and content management services among others.

The LoveMalta Instagram account was created five years ago by Jan Herzan with the sole aim of bringing together users who are passionate about Malta and are ready to share their memories and experiences on this channel. To date Lovemalta has featured over 3,000 pictures and videos with weekly impressions reaching two million views and an average weekly reach of over 300,000.

Commenting about Yellow’s recent acquisition, chief marketing officer Edward Mallia said: “Innovation is the recipe for our success and supporting businesses is what drives us. This is why we want to continue pushing forward, identifying fresh opportunities to support our clients via new technologies and reinventing ourselves to deliver substance and value to our users and clients. LoveMalta was a perfect example of such an opportunity, as it offers our clients another digital platform where they can promote their services and reach more customers.”

Instagram is a highly engaging platform which is accessed by over one billion users, half of which actively use the platform. Today there are over 25 million businesses on this highly visual platform. Instagram statistics show that one in three are ready to buy following engagement with a brand in Instagram.