It was a fun-filled atmosphere that awaited the competition finalists and the general public at The Point Shopping Mall for Yellow Day on Saturday, November 23.

The 2019 Yellow directory marked the last printed edition of the iconic book as Yellow consolidates its digital transformation and launches innovative products for businesses of all sizes. This important milestone was celebrated by giving one lucky winner the chance to own a brand new Toyota Aygo.

Golden tickets were hidden in some of the distributed directories while another 10 tickets were won through a competition held in collaboration with 89.7 Bay. The golden ticket holders were then invited to participate in a lively treasure hunt contest at The Point, for their chance to win the grand prize.

While finalists were looking for clues around the shopping mall, passers-by were treated to Yellow goodies, selfies with Mr Yellow, a boisterous performance by Street Elements Hip Hop Artists, balloon modelling for all the little ones, and a wonderful acoustic set by Yellow’s brand ambassador, Ira Losco.

Isabelle Accarino presented with the grand prize, with Mr Yellow and Yellow managing director Jason Leigh Gafà.

The participant with the largest number of points was Isabelle Accarino, who was presented with the car keys by Mr Yellow, Ira Losco and Yellow’s managing director Jason Leigh Gafà. When asked to comment, Ms Accarino said that “It was a one of a kind experience, I had a lot of fun and I have won an incredible prize.” Three selfie snappers were also the lucky recipients of a €100 shopping spree from The Point.

Mr Gafà concluded that: “After 23 years publishing the Yellow Pages directory, we believe we’ve earned the status of being a local household name. We are also proud to say that we have numerous customers who’ve advertised their products and services consistently since the very first edition in 1997.

“Conquering local digital demands requires constant innovation, though via our multi-channel digital platforms we are very well positioned to continue bridging local businesses and consumers, to be successful online, both now and in the future.”