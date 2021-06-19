Yenz Cini has pledged his future with Valletta FC after the 27-year-old goalkeeper has agreed to a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced.

“Valletta Football Club is pleased to announce the official agreement with goalkeeper Yenz Cini,” the club said in a statement.

“The 27-year-old Valletta born & bred goalkeeper product of Valletta FC Youth Nursery signed a contract with the Citizens for the upcoming three seasons after his existing contract expired at the end of last season.

“New Valletta FC president Alexander Fenech said he is delighted that his first significant signing of his presidency is of a Valletta FC Youth Development Sector product, which underlies the new club strategy of rejuvenating the squad in a bid to build a title-winning side for the coming seasons.

