This was Barack Obama’s campaign slogan. Beyond the political discourse, the motto epitomises fortitude in the face of adversity.

Malta, like most other nations afflicted with coronavirus, is set to experience its worst nightmare since World War II. Our next door neighbours are already experiencing devastating scenarios, both of a human and economic nature.

Surely, this is an annus horribilis for us all. Although we are rapidly approaching this scenario, I firmly hold that, ‘yes’, we can overcome this deadly curve. How, one may query?

History is our teacher. When in the past our forefathers were faced with adversity, they sought not only to harness courage, resilience, faith and fortitude but also made a collective effort and sought the common good.

We must rediscover the ‘we’ mentality if we want to succeed now.

The ‘we’ mentality implies the collective solidarity of going out of our comfort zone and re-adjusting our attitude towards others. It is about coming together as a nation to promote, enhance and safeguard the common good. This is the moment when the ‘we’ must take priority over the ‘I’.

Ironically, one way of expressing this sense of solidarity is by staying at home. Our health experts have amply explained that, to control the spread of this virus, we must exercise social distancing.

In so doing, we do not endanger others, in particular our elderly and those with low immune systems who are prone to this particular virus.

But social distancing comes at a hefty price. Schools, bars, restaurants, churches and public places were asked to close down while a number of public events were cancelled.

It is worth highlighting that the government in 2020 is giving €70 million to Steward Health Care and getting nothing in return

Sadly, some sought to resist and defy these orders. The selfishness, the greed and the irresponsibility of some has no limits.

I do share the concerns of those who consider that these shutdowns will have a negative effect on our economy but, at this stage, we must clearly understand that public health is a top priority. Public health comes over and above any other considerations.

Sadly, although the government unveiled a €1.8 billion business aid fund, this is not a direct cash outflow.

The government is deferring tax on income at a time when companies are not earning income! The actual cash the government’s injection amounts to is only €210 million, of which only €35 million are to combat directly the virus.

Here it is worth highlighting that the government in 2020 is giving €70 million to Steward Health Care and getting nothing in return. The Chamber of SMEs, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the MHRA, the Employers’ Association, the GWU, the UĦM, the Nationalist Party and others have all announced that such measures, although a step in the right direction, are not enough to avoid mass redundancies.

Let’s hope they are wrong.

On our part, we must follow the directives given by the health authorities and stay indoors. In so doing, we are not only reducing spreading the virus further but also ironically rediscovering the joy of being together once more.

Due to our independent hectic lifestyles, some of us may have ceased to enjoy home pleasures like dining together, playing indoor games or just watching TV together. This home stay may be a good opportunity to rediscover one’s family members.

Paradoxically, while our forefathers in wartime were ordered to go underground in humid shelters, we are just being asked to stay indoors in the comfort of our homes.

This is a small price to pay compared to what we have to forfeit if this virus continues to wreak havoc.

These coming weeks and months are going to be very challenging and will severely test our faith and our values.

We can only succeed if we care for each other. Yes we can!

Albert Buttigieg is mayor of St Julian’s