The documentary The Giant Deep Reds, produced by Chris and Maurice Micallef, continued winning in international film festivals in these last months. The documentary, which highlights the importance of the bluefin tuna, was awarded best cinematography, among 3,500 entries, in the Golden Merlion Awards held in Singapore.

The Giant Deep Reds has registered a huge number of awards in international film festivals that include the Pinnacle Film Awards, Global Film Festival Awards, FilmCon Awards, Topshorts, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards, and Metro Film and TV Awards, among others.

Multiple awards were also registered for best director, best editing, best trailer, best cinematography, best foreign feature, best TV plot, best producer, the Jury Choice Award, best television script, best educational film and best film on Nature/Environment and Wildlife.

To date, The Giant Deep Reds won 118 international awards. This documentary was produced by CMM Productions, in collaboration with Brand Expo Design and ONE Group.

The Micallefs have won 524 awards in film-making both locally and in international film and video festivals.