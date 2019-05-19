A 47-year-old Italian is the latest to get hurt in the spate of construction site accidents.

Police said that the man fell a height of one storey from the site in Schreiber Street, Paceville. He was later certified as having been seriously injured.

Investigations are still under way.

Construction site safety has made headlines in recent months, following a series of falls and injuries coupled with building collapses on sites next to excavation sites.

Nevertheless, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority's 2018 annual report, the number of construction site accidents has been trending downwards for the past few years, having peaked in 2014.