Part of Triq Kenuna in Nadur, Gozo, was closed off on Thursday amid fears that it would collapse.

The alarm was raised by the local council and the street was inspected by officials sent by the Ministry for Gozo.

Mayor Edward Said said the dangerous part of the road is being immediately closed off until it is rebuilt in the coming weeks. He thanked minister Justyne Caruana for her intervention.

The poor state of the roads in Nadur has been repeatedly hitting the headlines.

A section of Triq Fatima and a retaining wall collapsed during the storm earlier this week.

In October, part of Triq ir-Ramla was closed after a video was uploaded to social media showing three gaping holes in the road. The depth of the holes and the absence of underlying support was seen as posing potentially dangerous consequences for vehicles driving past.

In November last year, the road which leads from Nadur to Mġarr was closed after a section caved in, two months after the minister for Gozo said the entire road would be rebuilt. The road is still closed as the project makes slow progress.

Last September Clint Camilleri, the Gozitan Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, publicly denounced the state of roads in Gozo, appealing for Infrastructure Malta to “be allowed” to take control of works at the sister island.

The roads agency, which was set up last year to improve the efficiency of road works on the Maltese islands, is currently not responsible for Gozo’s network. Instead, roads are built and maintained by the Gozo Ministry.