Malta international Ylenia Bonett has signed for Austrian Damen Superliga side DBB LZ OÖ, her agent Daniel Chatchou of DC Sports has confirmed.

Bonett moves on from a one-year stint in Iceland with Snaefell Karfa last season where she averaged 32.3 minutes per game in 28 appearances. With 10.4 points a game, Bonett was 76.8% from the line and averaged 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 steals to finish the season as the side’s second-best ranked player. She was also a major part of Snaefell’s promotion to the Subway League – Iceland’s top tier.

