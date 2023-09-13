Malta international Ylenia Bonett has signed for Austrian Damen Superliga side DBB LZ OÖ, her agent Daniel Chatchou of DC Sports has confirmed.

Bonett moves on from a one-year stint in Iceland with Snaefell Karfa last season where she averaged 32.3 minutes per game in 28 appearances. With 10.4 points a game, Bonett was 76.8% from the line and averaged 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 steals to finish the season as the side’s second-best ranked player. She was also a major part of Snaefell’s promotion to the Subway League – Iceland’s top tier.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.