Ylenia Carabott will return to English football after completing a move to London Seaward.

The experienced forward, who is recovering from an injury she picked with the national team, joins her third English club on a one-year deal where she will be playing in the FA Women’s National League – Division One, the fourth tier.

The championship will start on August 20 when Seaward host Actonians on Matchday 1.

