More than €1.5 million is being invested by the government in assistance to the YMCA.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said the aid of €1,546,140, will assist the NGO to spread its services to the community and offer psychological, physical and social support.

The agreement will be guaranteeing the use of 34 beds in Dar Nikki Cassar and 14 beds in Communal Home, which are run by the YMCA. These homes offer shelter to homeless people who require immediate help.

Video: Social Solidarity Ministry

YMCA chief executive Anthony Camilleri said the organisation’s clients were families, children and individuals.

The ministry has 34 social agreements with 25 non-governmental organisations with a financial allocation of more than €10 million a year.