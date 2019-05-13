The Maltese sportsbook Yobetit is known for sponsoring upcoming sports talent, from Malta’s star badminton player Matthew Abela to Swieqi Phoenix Handball team who were recently named the 2019 Maltese Handball champions. Yobetit are known to have a keen eye for success.

This year Yobetit have chosen to sponsor the fastest growing sport in Sweden, Padel, by becoming a partner to the tournament Swedish Padel Open. The competition is taking place in Båstad, Sweden from June 26-30.

Padel is essentially a game which incorporates tennis and squash together. The game is usually played in doubles on an enclosed court which is one-third of the size of a tennis court and is surrounded by walls of glass and metallic material.

The ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned. Points can be scored when the ball does bounce twice in the competitors’ field. When it comes to scoring, it is the same as normal tennis and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure.

Yobetit are currently offering odds on the competition, and Maximiliano Sanchez and Carlos D. Gutierrez are in the lead for the men, whilst Alejandra Salazar and Ariana Sanchez are favourites to win for the women.

“We are thrilled to not only be sponsoring Swedish Padel Open but also offering odds.” CEO Nikolai Livori said. “Yobetit is always on the lookout for the best events to be able to offer our players odds they can’t find anywhere else. We are looking forward to the competition kicking-off and we hope our players will have a fruitful and entertaining experience.”

