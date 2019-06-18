People of all ages came together on Sunday to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at an event organised by the Indian High Commission to Malta.

Participants at the event, held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, performed simple yoga exercises aimed at helping to keep a person healthy and stress-free.

The UN has marked the International Day of Yoga on June 21 for the last five years. Hundreds of thousands participate in events around the world every year, turning the day into a major global event and raising awareness of yoga as part of the heritage of humanity, geared towards physical and mental well-being.

“Yoga as a holistic approach to complete well-being has immense potential for achieving internal and external harmony,” event organisers said.

“The observance of the International Day of Yoga seeks to reinforce this message for every individual and motivates them to join collective pursuit of these aspirations.”