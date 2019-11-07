The fifth and last course for 2019 by the Philosophy Sharing Foundation will be held between Friday and November 29 (for four weeks) at the Volunteer Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta.

The speaker, Mario Zammit, is an inveterate student of yoga and Ayurveda. His studies in the teachings of ayurvedic medicine started in Jamnagar, Gujarat (India) in 1999. For many years Marius was a teacher of hatha yoga with the Education Department in Malta.

If interested, e-mail philosophysharingmalta@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.philosophysharing.org