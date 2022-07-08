An equestrian business associate of Yorgen Fenech is facing charges of illegally importing supplements normally used to dope race horses.

Nicholas Cachia was charged in court on Thursday with importing banned medication and supplements for horses.

The charges against Cachia are understood to be the result of investigations that stemmed from a probe into his relationship with the alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator.

RELATED STORIES Yorgen Fenech's assets in France being investigated by French prosecutors

Yorgen Fenech indicted on money laundering charges

Maltese corporate records show Cachia owns a company called Technovet, which advertises itself as specialising in veterinary products for horses.

Earlier this year, Cachia was arrested in Italy and transferred to France where he was wanted by the authorities over his suspected involvement in a racehorse doping ring. The suspected racket involves racehorse trainers, owners, doctors and pharmacists, according to the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office.

Coordinated police raids were carried out back in March across France as well as in Spain and Sicily in connection with the probe.

Cachia was arrested while on holiday in Sicily and extradited to France.

He was already facing money laundering charges in Malta.

Cachia, 47, and his father, Joseph were arraigned in Valletta in August last year, along with a number of other business associates of Fenech with links to a Maltese gaming company called Glimmer Ltd. Aside from money laundering he was further charged with misappropriation and fraud.

Discussions on hefty cash payments

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the police financial crimes ynvestigation department. Police inspector Brian Paul Camilleri, prosecuting, had told the court that electronic data and communication, including texts between Fenech and others, pointed to money laundering activity.

Evidence presented in the money-laundering case featured discussions between Fenech and Cachia about hefty cash payments to buy French horses. Fenech, a horse aficionado, is known to have carried out payments to a French company to obtain the prize money rights for French racehorses, using an opaquely owned offshore company.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca presided. Inspector Elliot Magro of the police environment protection unit led the prosecution. Cachia, assisted by lawyer Kathleen Grima, pleaded not guilty.