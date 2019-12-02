Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has withdrawn an application he had filed to get police inspector Keith Arnaud off the case.

Madam Justice Miriam Hayman was due to deliver her decision on Monday afternoon, but sources close to her chambers said the injunction warrant application had been withdrawn.

Mr Fenech's lawyers told Times of Malta that since the complaint about the inspector is the subject of a constitutional case, the injunction was no longer required given that Mr Fenech's arraignment had already happened.

Mr Fenech was on Saturday charged with complicity in Ms Caruana Galizia's murder and is currently in police custody.

In his application filed last week for a warrant of prohibitory injunction, Mr Fenech insisted that Inspector Arnaud has close ties with the Prime Minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri and was the source behind tip-offs he allegedly received about the investigation.

Mr Fenech's lawyers, Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran, told the judge last week that Mr Schembri, formerly the prime minister's chief of staff, had been passing sensitive information to Mr Fenech after receiving it from Inspector Arnaud.



How could Mr Fenech now be investigated and arraigned by a person with close ties to the person he was also investigating, they asked?

The police force said there was no basis for the inspector Arnaud, to be removed from heading the investigation, given the results achieved so far in the investigation which he had led since the beginning with the help of Europol.