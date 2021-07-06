A court has declared that an action by Yorgen Fenech to block police testimony about information he gave for the purpose of getting a presidential pardon was premature.

Fenech has been accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. His request for a pardon in exchange for information, was denied by the government.

Judgment was delivered in constitutional proceedings filed by Fenech who claimed that admitting such information, given “solely” for the purpose of being granted a pardon for his alleged complicity in the assassination of Caruana Galizia, breached his right to a fair hearing.

His lawyers stressed that at the time, Fenech had not been cautioned when supplying that confidential information to the prosecuting officers who were subsequently called by the family lawyers to testify about that information in the murder proceedings conducted by the Magistrates’ Court as a court of criminal inquiry.

The presiding magistrate had upheld that request and the prosecutors had testified behind closed doors.

Yet that declaration of admissibility of such evidence, amounted to a breach of the accused’s fundamental rights, his lawyers argued.

However, the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction rejected that claim since to uphold it at this stage would effectively deny the Criminal Court its responsibility on deciding upon the admissibility or otherwise of evidence.

The Magistrates’ Court in this case was gathering and preserving evidence, not deciding upon the issue of guilt or otherwise, observed Madam Justice Anna Felice.

Moreover, the applicant had other ordinary remedies such as raising a preliminary plea on the matter once he is placed under a bill of indictment or even addressing the jurors at the upcoming trial.

Citing case law on the subject, the court declared that it was not in a position to evaluate how that claimed by Fenech was to impinge upon the final verdict.

At this stage, the court could not evaluate the case in its entirety and therefore the alleged breach of rights was to be addressed by the Criminal Court at the opportune time, concluded the judge.

Fenech’s claim was premature and ordinary remedies had not been exhausted, the court declared.