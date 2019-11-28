Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech is prepared to give information on Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona, all "very close to the Prime Minister" in return for a conditional presidential pardon.

Through his lawyers, Mr Fenech sent a request for the pardon directly to President George Vella, thus bypassing the prime minister and Cabinet.

The request cited Article 85 of the Constitution which says that the President should intervene in the matter since Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had a conflict of interest on the matter.

The lawyers said Mr Fenech has a right to make such a request which is to be evaluated in an objective, impartial manner, without political and personal interferences.

Mr Fenech has named Keith Schembri as a mastermind in the murder of the 53-year-old journalist. Dr Muscat has been empowered to recommend presidential pardons.

Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi resigned last Tuesday while Dr Cardona suspended himself from his ministerial role.

The family of the slain journalist has met with the Attorney General to clarify the situation around Mr Fenech's request for presidential pardon.