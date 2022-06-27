Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have been cleared of attempting to bribe a Times of Malta journalist after the magistrate said the Attorney General had not indicated the relevant type of bribery.

Judgment was delivered on Monday morning against lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca in proceedings that stemmed from an attempt to hand over hundreds of euros to senior journalist Ivan Martin at the end of a meeting at their Valletta office.

Martin said that at the end of the 20-minute meeting in Valletta in November 2020, Caruana Curran handed over the folded €500 notes. Caruana Curran had admitted that “remuneration was offered” and that he only offered the money because he had never dealt with a journalist before.

But when delivering judgment, the court, presided over by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, observed that although the two lawyers had been charged with active bribery and the compilation of evidence concerned that offence, the Attorney General had indicated another provision of law in its note for referral.

It said that while the facts of the case fell clearly within the framework of the offence of active bribery, the AG had indicated another article of the Criminal Code which concerned passive bribery in the private sector.

The judgment acknowledges there was an "active act of corruption in private". It also acknowledges that the journalist firmly refused any offer of money made to him.

In fact, the prosecution never intended to press charges against the journalist himself, who was cleared, from day one, to testify in the proceedings against the lawyers.

Since the note of referral did not indicate the article of law of active bribery, the court could only pronounce an acquittal.

Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell were defence counsel.