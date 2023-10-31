Ram Tumuluri and Darren Debono have been added to the list of witnesses to be summoned by Yorgen Fenech during his trial by jury.

A judge decreed on Tuesday that Fenech had the right to summon Tumuluri, who led Vitals Global Healthcare as director, and Debono, a former footballer linked to fuel smuggling, as witnesses in his defence.

Fenech, an heir to a family fortune, stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He denies the charges and insists that a third party is the true murder mastermind.

In pre-trial submissions, Fenech’s lawyers argued that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri had tried to frame Debono for Caruana Galizia’s assassination. They also said Tumuluri had important information about Schembri’s alleged involvement in the murder.

Tumuluri has claimed that Schembri once threatened him, telling him “You know what happened with Daphne and you don’t want to end up in that position. You want us to be a friend, not a foe.”

Schembri has denied that, saying it is a completely fabricated claim.

On Tuesday, a criminal court led by Judge Edwina Grima upheld Fenech’s request to have Tumuluri and Debono added to his list of witnesses.

The court noted that Fenech had based his request on information obtained from newspaper reports about Debono and Tumuluri, rather than first-hand evidence. However, the court could not dismiss the relevance of this information offhand, as it did not know what defence Fenech planned to raise.

While the court upheld his request to include Debono and Tumuluri as witnesses, it denied Fenech’s request to summon three journalists to the witness stand.

Fenech wanted MaltaToday executive editor Kurt Sansone, Times of Malta journalist Jacob Borg and a representative from The Shift News to testify about various news reports.

One concerned a podcast interview George Degiorgio gave to Reuters journalist Stephen Grey, in which Degiorgio effectively confessed to having killed Caruana Galizia, saying it was “just business”.

Fenech wanted the journalists to testify about other news reports that concerned Keith Schembri and the murder.

The court ruled that their testimony would be inadmissible as they would be testifying about hearsay – something said to them by a third party, rather than something experienced first-hand. It also denied Fenech’s request to exhibit copies of the news articles in question as evidence.

It also noted that the people mentioned in the articles would be testifying themselves, meaning Fenech had the opportunity to present direct evidence of what was said to the journalists.

The court however upheld Fenech’s request to have Melvin Theuma’s testimony exhibited as evidence. Theuma, who obtained a presidential pardon to testify against the businessman, has testified that he was tasked by Fenech with finding and hiring three men to kill Caruana Galizia.

Court notes related to a case concerning a phantom job that Schembri allegedly arranged for Theuma are also to be exhibited in the case against Fenech, at his request.