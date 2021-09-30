Dwight Yorke said that there is still a lot of work to be done to eradicate racism from society after the former Manchester United striker was named as an ambassador for the national strategy against racism that was launched by the Maltese government on Thursday.

The former Trinidad and Tobago international was the special guest during the event launching held at the National Stadium. Yorke said that he is behind the authorities' drive to fight racism but warned that there is still a lot of steps to be taken if we are to educate society and wipe away this kind of discrimination.

“This is a fantastic initiative and I am so proud to be part of it,” Yorke, a key member in the 1999 treble-winning Manchester United side, told the Times of Malta.

