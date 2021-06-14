England midfielder Kalvin Phillips had to conquer a bout of pre-match nerves before emerging as an unexpected Euro 2020 star in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Croatia.
With England labouring to break down stubborn Croatia in their Group D opener at Wembley, Phillips provided the spark Gareth Southgate’s side needed.
Having surprisingly selected Phillips alongside Declan Rice in central midfield, England boss Southgate asked him to take a more forward-thinking approach than he does at Leeds, where he is tasked with a holding role in front of the defence.
