Members of the public on Friday can take a peek at a Punic boat which sank off Xlendi hundreds of years ago.

Work on the seabed excavation of the wooden vessel boat, at a depth of 110 metres, is well underway and a 3D Virtual Reality Display will be presented on Friday at 7pm at Xlendi Bay.

The excavation is being handled by an international team of divers and archaeologists coordinated by the University of Malta and the Gozo Ministry.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana recently met the team, headed by Prof Timmy Gambin and thanked them for their work. She said their discoveries will give an insight into ancient life in Gozo.

