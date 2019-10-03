The Heritage Malta museums in Valletta will open for free this Saturday, when Notte Bianca is held.

The National Museum of Archaeology, the Palace Armoury and Fort St Elmo will be closed between 3pm and 6pm but then stay open till midnight.

MUŻA, the arts museum will be open until 12.30am.

Heritage Malta will also hold the exhibition ‘Dak li writna – u dak li se nħallu warajna’ at the Auberge de Castille.

There will also be free admission to the temporary exhibitions, ‘Ta’ Ġawhar Tower – Gold, Bread and Fire’ and ‘Culhat Al Belt – Sette Giugno 1919’, both hosted at the National Museum of Archaeology.

Heritage Malta sites feature also in the Notte Bianca official programme of events

with ‘FourTe’ Classic guitar ensemble, ‘Fed & Emm’ duo, ‘Of gypsy moves and

fiddler tunes’ vocal recital, and the ‘Underground cabaret show’ at MUŻA.

Fort St Elmo will host the ‘Los Galidnos’ circus performance and ‘Notte Fatatini’

Sensi Theatrum’s sensory performance, together with a multicultural event.