A healthy economy and robust health services should not be pit against each other but should work hand in hand towards stability, Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said on Sunday.

The people leading the country, such as the Finance and Economy Ministers, were not sending out messages that inspired courage that they are the right people to be making decisions for economic recovery, Delia said while being interviewed on Nationalist Party media on Sunday morning.

“You cannot pit the economy against health. There can be no healthy economy if we don't have healthy people. We need to invest in robust human resources and health services, not throw away money to Vitals and Steward. Private operators should not have to compete against the government, but work with it,” Delia said.

The Nationalist Party leader said that the PN had two-tier proposals that would tackle helping those who are struggling to get through the pandemic in the immediate and a post-COVID-19 recovery plan that accounted for the reality that the global economy would take years to recover.

The government, he said, had banked on an unsustainable economic model that had faltered with the exodus of foreigners from the country “when the going got tough”.

“We cannot grow the economy by growing the population, clearly this was not a sound economic strategy,” Delia said.

“We need to be wise in our investment and understand that the way we do business is going to change fundamentally. We have to prepare our businesses for the world of tomorrow. We cannot go back to an illusion, we have to plan better.”

On the topic of good governance, Delia said that the Labour party in government was focused on strengthening its own power instead of the autonomy of institutions and that Prime Minister Robert Abela could not be taken seriously if he brought in former prime minister Joseph Muscat as a consultant.

“How can Muscat bring us solutions if he was the problem? This is a man who was ousted by the people. Is this really the way we’re hoping to rebuild our reputation?”

The Nationalist Party, Delia said, has always sought to put power back in the hands of the people while the Labour Party in government has used institutions as tools to make citizens smaller and more dependent just to strengthen their vote.

“This government wants to control our courts and how justice is done,” Delia said.

“The people deserve a police commissioner that doesn’t distinguish between the big and the small and works without fear nor favour. Someone who will bring justice against any person, no matter how powerful they may be.”

“This is why we have met with the Venice Commission and made our own submissions. We have a robust document informed by stakeholders and citizens to ensure that we will never go through a period like this again, where journalists are murdered and silences and people have their rights stripped away.”