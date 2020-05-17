A 67-year-old COVID-19 patient described her COVID-19 experience to Health Minister Chis Fearne in a telephone call on Sunday, uploaded on his Facebook page.

Anne Cachia went to Mater Dei's Accident and Emergency section in April suffering from major pain.

Little did she realise when they tested her for COVID-19, she would be found positive.

She told Fearne that she was immediately taken to the COVID Intensive Therapy Unit and was alone in a six-bedded room, where she was taken very good care of 24-hours a day.

"I lacked for nothing, I cannot praise them enough."

She said she had never imagined she would get COVID-19 and has since been appreciating life more and living day to day.

Her appeal to the public was to adhere to the regulations and obey whatever the cost.

"This disease is frightening. You cannot underestimate it," she said.