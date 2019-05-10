You could win a €176.6 million lottery jackpot without leaving Malta and the draw is on Thursday night.

The Italian SuperEnalotto lottery is offering a €176,600,000 jackpot prize in tonight’s draw. Not only is this jackpot the highest anywhere in the world – more than the prizes currently offered by the well-known American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries – but it is set to surpass the biggest SuperEnalotto jackpot ever awarded.

Back in October 2010, a 70-member syndicate from Milan shared a €177.7 million SuperEnalotto prize. SuperEnalotto’s current jackpot, which has been rolling over since June 2018, will no doubt surpass that amount in its next draw and amazingly, the winner of that enormous prize could be a resident of Malta.

If you think that you can’t play SuperEnalotto from Malta for a chance at winning its incredible jackpot, think again! You can purchase official Italian lottery tickets at theLotter.com and participate in the next draw, without leaving Malta.

How do you do it? Simply sign up at theLotter.com, the leading online ticket purchasing service in the world. Choose SuperEnalotto from a selection of more than 50 of the biggest draws and fill out your ticket just as you would if buying it in person in Italy.

Once you place your order, representatives of theLotter will purchase official SuperEnalotto tickets on your behalf. Your tickets will be scanned and uploaded into your personal account on the site ahead of the draw, confirming your ownership of them.

If you win the SuperEnalotto jackpot, or any of the lottery’s exciting secondary prizes, you will receive the entire amount of your prizes as theLotter doesn’t take any commissions on winning tickets.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $95 million to more than 4.5 million players from across the globe. The site’s biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot and a man from Iraq who won $6.4 million playing the Oregon Megabucks lottery. In 2013, a man from Latvia playing the lottery online at theLotter won a €578,000 secondary prize in a SuperEnalotto draw.

You could be the next big SuperEnalotto winner, but you need to move quickly. The lottery’s huge €176.6m jackpot could be won in tonight’s draw! To play this amazing lottery from Malta, purchase your official SuperEnalotto tickets online at theLotter now.

Good luck and please play responsibly. Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk