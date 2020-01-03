A man has been placed on probation for three years after pleading guilty to slightly injuring his partner and her 16-year-old son during an altercation on New Year’s Day.

The man, who’s name is not being published to protect the identity of the victims of this domestic violence episode, also pleaded guilty to threatening them a day after the incident, leading them to file a police report on the matter.

Before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, the 31-year-old man, who said he works for waste management company Wasteserv, admitted to the charges brought against him.

The court told the man that he was being given a second chance even though domestic violence was “almost inconceivable”.

“You don’t hurt people you love,” she said, adding that she refused to hear excuses of alcohol or provocation. “People must feel safe at home,” she said.

“You’re there to protect your family, not to become their problem. The police are there to help you,” the magistrate told the man adding he should set a good example for the young teenager.

The court placed him on probation for three years and warned of the consequences if he defaulted again.

Police Inspector Christina Delia prosecuted. Lawyers Martha Mifsud and Jonathan Attard appeared for the man.